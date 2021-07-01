Tehachapi to livestream its Independence Day fireworks

You can watch the city of Tehachapi's Independence Day fireworks show via Facebook Live starting at 9 p.m. Sunday on the city of Tehachapi's Facebook page, @CityOfTehachapi.
“I want to share this year’s fireworks display again with as many people as we can throughout Kern County,” City Manager Greg Garrett said in a news release.
The city livestreamed the 2020 Fireworks Show also via Facebook Live and it was viewed by more than 11,000 people.
The All American 4th of July Festival at Philip Marx Central Park has a number of family events:
• All-American 5K hosted by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, beginning from the southwest corner of the park, at 7 a.m.
• Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m., benefiting the Tehachapi High School Warrior Football program in conjunction with the Tehachapi Warrior Booster Club, from 8 to 10 a.m.
• Craft & Food Booths from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Flag raising & national anthem at noon. Live music 12:15 to 4 p.m.
• Bad Bulls Bull Riding at the Tehachapi Rodeo Event Center at 6 p.m.
• Fireworks Display at 9 p.m. from the Tehachapi Airport.
The All-American 4th of July Festival is presented by AES Clean Energy. Other sponsors include WM, the refuse and recycling hauler for the city of Tehachapi.