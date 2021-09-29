Tehachapi police: Unconscious woman arrested after needles, drugs found around her

A 43-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday in Tehachapi after police officers said they found hypodermic needles, methamphetamine and heroin in her car.
Tehachapi Police Officers arrived at the 1000 block of Capital Hills Parkway to help the Kern County Fire Department with a medical aid call at 12:30 p.m.
Officers found Lancaster resident Aleah Cassiani, 43, unconscious in the driver’s seat of an SUV with needles, TPD said.
Cassiani tried to hide the needles from the police officers when they revived her. After searching the car, police officers found approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of heroin, more than 200 hypodermic syringes and two butterfly knives, TPD said in a news release. She was also carrying an additional syringe on her.
Cassiani was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sales, among other drug charges. She was booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Central Receiving Facility.