Kern County Public Works dump sand Saturday afternoon in the parking lot at Golden Hills Community Services District. Kern County Fire Department staff worked to provide sandbags to local residents beginning on Friday.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Rain began falling in the Tehachapi Valley at about 2 p.m. Saturday, a precursor to heavy precipitation predicted from Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit California since 1939.

Shortly before the first raindrops, local officials announced that Tehachapi Mountain Festival events set for Sunday were canceled.

