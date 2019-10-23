A Tehachapi man who admittedly stabbed his 75-year-old mother 42 times in 2017 was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday morning.
Matthew Jensen, 52, was charged with second-degree murder but took a plea deal Aug. 20 in which he pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.
Jensen admittedly told Kern County Sheriff investigators he killed his mother, Barbara Jensen Teague, while he was "under the influence of Russian mind control," according to court documents filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Sheriff's deputies in Mohave County, Arizona, were dispatched to a location off Interstate 40 after Jensen called 911 at 11:48 p.m. Oct. 23, 2017 and said he had killed his mother and was trying to kill himself, according to court documents. Arriving deputies saw Jensen's wrists were cut, his tendons and ligaments showing. He also appeared to have puncture wounds to his chest.
The Mohave deputies took him to a hospital and contacted the Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding what Jensen had said about his mother.
Kern deputies arrived at Teague's house in the 19900 block of Luana Drive and discovered Teague's body lying in a bed surrounded by blood-soaked sheets and pillows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.