Tehachapi man dies on Sierra Highway

A Tehachapi man was found dead Sunday, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.
Gary Rowland, 74, was struck by a car on Sierra Highway, north of Patterson Road. The date or time of the incident is unknown, according to the coroner’s office.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 145,962
Deaths: 1,644
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 136,159
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 97.14
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 97.43
Updated: 10/21/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
