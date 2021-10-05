Tehachapi man dies on China Grade Loop in overturned car

A 74-year-old man died in a fatal car crash involving an overturned car Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The preliminary investigation reveals the Tehachapi man was driving south on China Grade Loop, south of Round Mountain Road. For unknown reasons, the Toyota began to travel out of control, police said.
The car hit a chain-link or pipe fence and then overturned, the CHP said.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash, according to the CHP. The crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about this case can contact the CHP at 661-396-6600.