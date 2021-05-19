Tehachapi man arrested in 2007 sexual assault of child

Bakersfield police arrested a Tehachapi man Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assaulting a child 14 years ago.
Paul Strategos, 44, is alleged to have assaulted a 6-year-old after luring the child to an empty home in northwest Bakersfield in 2007, according to a news release. DNA evidence was obtained at the time but a match wasn't found in law enforcement databases until recently.
Strategos was arrested in 2020 for being a felon in possession of ammunition, at which time a DNA sample was obtained from him that matched the sample from the incident in 2007, the news release said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.