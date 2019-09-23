A Tehachapi man accused of stabbing his sister to death claimed he had no recollection of the incident because he blacked out from heavily drinking vodka, according to a Tehachapi Police Report filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Joey Armstrong, 36, of Tehachapi is charged with first-degree murder. He is accused of stabbing his 37-year-old sister, Gina Armstrong, to death. Joey Armstrong is being held on $1 million bail in the Kern County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 30 for a pre-preliminary hearing.
On Sept. 9, Tehachapi police officers responded to the 1400 block of South Green Street for reports of a stabbing. Gina Armstrong was found suffering from approximately nine stab wounds, according to the police report. She was airlifted to a local hospital where she died.
Joey Armstrong was detained and arrested by Tehachapi police and taken to the department's holding facility, the report said.
Armstrong's wife told police that she, Armstrong and their two children were out of town the weekend before the stabbing and when they arrived home, they learned someone had turned the air conditioner on to a low temperature and had opened the windows, the police report said.
Armstrong's wife said he was "really mad, really upset" about the situation, and he went downstairs "in a rage" to confront his sister about it. Joey Armstrong's wife said she heard arguing, and then Joey Armstrong ran upstairs, grabbed a knife from inside his nightstand, and went back downstairs. She then heard Gina Armstrong screaming in a "bloodcurdling" fashion, the report said.
Joey Armstrong had a history of domestic violence and alcoholism, according to his wife. She also said she suspected Armstrong had an undiagnosed mood disorder, because he would be fine one minute and then furious the next, the report said.
During an interview with a Tehachapi police officer, Armstrong said he didn't remember what he did to lead to his arrest. He told an officer he was confused. "I literally woke up in cuffs" in his holding cell, the report said. The last thing he remembered was drinking, he told the officer. Armstrong said he drank approximately 16 ounces of cheap vodka and took two Benadryl pills hours before the alleged stabbing. He also admitted to being a "longtime alcoholic" and said he believed he may have undiagnosed mental disorders, the report said.
At the end of the interview, Armstrong told the officer his alcoholism "had finally gotten to the point that he needed to be locked away," and "he shouldn't be free," the report said.
