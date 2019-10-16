A Tehachapi man accused of setting six fires in the Tehachapi area in September has pleaded not guilty to arson charges.
Steven Reddig, 58, is charged with seven felonies relating to the vegetation fires he allegedly set in the Tehachapi and Edison areas. He appeared in Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday morning for a felony arraignment.
From Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, the Kern County Fire Department responded to six different reports of vegetation fires. The largest fire was near railroad tracks at Highway 58 and Tucker Road in Tehachapi, KCFD said. All fires were extinguished and there were no reports of injuries, firefighters said.
