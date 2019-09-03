Tehachapi's Kmart is slated to close in mid-December, with sales beginning this month, a company representative confirmed in an email Tuesday afternoon.
"After careful review, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Kmart store in Tehachapi, California. The liquidation sale is expected to begin in mid-September and the store is planned to close by mid-December," said Larry Costello, public relations director for Sears/ Kmart. "We encourage customers to continue shopping on Kmart.com for all their product needs."
As recently as August, company representatives had declined to comment on whether the business would close after the opening of the Walmart Supercenter on Aug. 7.
Kmart is located at 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
Several other Kmart stores in California will also close in mid-December. These stores are located in Salinas, Oakdale, North Hollywood, Lakeport and Camarillo. The Sears store in Carlsbad will close as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.