A Kern County native who served in the Obama administration has been appointed to become President-elect Joe Biden's director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.
The post announced Tuesday on Twitter will put Tehachapi High graduate Julie Chávez Rodriguez atop the executive branch's interactions with state, local and tribal governments.
The granddaughter of civil rights icon Cesar Chavez, born in Delano and raised in Tehachapi, was one of only 10 senior transition officials named to the administration as of Wednesday afternoon.
Chávez Rodriguez earned a bachelor's degree in Latin American studies at the University of California, Berkeley before going to work full time on former President Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign.
At Obama's White House she had several roles, from a youth employment director to deputy director of public engagement to special assistant to the president.
She was hired in 2017 to work on Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. Earlier this year she was hired by Biden's campaign.