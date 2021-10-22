Tehachapi city officials to In-N-Out: Come here for business-friendly climate in wake of shutdown in San Francisco

TEHACHAPI — News that an In-N-Out Burger location in San Francisco was closed on Oct. 14 for refusing to comply with local health department COVID-19 requirements spurred the city of Tehachapi to invite the popular fast food restaurant to open in the mountain town.
As reported by KPIX Channel 5 in San Francisco, the company confirmed in a statement that the San Francisco Department of Public Health closed the 333 Jefferson St. location "because In-N-Out Burger Associates (employees) were not preventing the entry of customers who were not carrying proper vaccination documentation."
The only In-N-Out location in San Francisco has reportedly reopened since, but only for take-out. The health department said that officials "directly informed In-N-Out burger representatives multiple times about the proof of vaccination requirement."
But in Tehachapi, according to City Manager Greg Garrett and Economic Development Coordinator Corey Costelloe, In-N-Out can build a restaurant in a more business-friendly climate.
The two produced a recruitment video directed to In-N-Out touting the merits of Tehachapi's trade area with more than 75,000 people and the 30,000-plus vehicles that travel Highway 58 each day.
"In Tehachapi, you can serve your famous Double-Double with a side of fries, or freedom," Garrett says in the video.
Costelloe adds "we offer you what places like San Francisco will not, a chance to do business in a city that only mandates you serve great food to great people."
The video offers a quick glimpse of available development sites including one near the Mill Street exit where the city's second Starbucks is under construction.
Tehachapi, Costelloe said, is committed to the American Dream and "a darn good burger."