Tehachapi City Council outraged at ‘deceptive’ tax measure co-funded by popular business roundtable

All five members of the Tehachapi City Council expressed anger and concern that voter approval last fall of Measure S, a local sales tax increase, may be set aside if an initiative put on the ballot by a business group wins statewide approval in November 2024.
The city could face a loss of about $5 million in annual revenue — about $4 million less from sales tax and another $1 million from loss of other fees and charges that were legally assessed but may be made ruled out by what proponents have named “The Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act.”
According to the California Secretary of State’s office, if passed, the proposed constitutional amendment would make it harder to approve new or increased state and local taxes.
Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe said at the council’s meeting Monday night that the measure is retroactive and could wipe out taxes and fees passed since January 2022 unless they meet requirements that would become law if the ballot initiative passes.
He said the measure “would have significant negative impacts on the (city’s) operations and core service delivery.”
Not just the city but county, special districts and state government would be impacted by the initiative that proponents claim is part of years of effort by voters “to control taxes, spending and accountability,” beginning with Proposition 13 in 1978 and continuing with other measures.
“Contrary to the voters’ intent, these measures that were designed to control taxes, spending and accountability have been weakened and hamstrung by the Legislature, government lawyers, and the courts, making it necessary to pass yet another initiative to close loopholes and reverse hostile court decisions,” the text of the initiative states.
IMPACT ON TEHACHAPI
Because Measure S, Tehachapi’s sales tax measure passed by 58.34 percent of voters last November — and the county’s Measure K, passed by 50.98 percent of voters in the same election — did not contain “sunset” clauses and were not passed by two-thirds of voters, Costelloe said it appears they would be tossed out if the constitutional amendment passes.
In a letter prepared by staff prior to the meeting and unanimously approved by the council, the city calls the initiative “a deceptive, developer-sponsored proposition” that would “significantly jeopardize cities’ ability to provide essential services and infrastructure for our residents. The letter, to be signed by Mayor Michael Davies, is addressed to the League of California Cities, which Costelloe said is organizing a coalition against the initiative.
“Specifically, this initiative would undermine the vote of the residents of the city who approved a one-cent sales and use tax known as Measure S in 2022 to in-part fund fire protection, law enforcement, local emergency dispatch and infrastructure,” the letter states. “This initiative would negatively impact those services for our residents who approved this measure. Other franchise fees, code enforcement violation fines along with developer impact fees for parks, traffic, water and wastewater would be negatively impacted and subject to legal review, elimination or reenacting them to meet the provisions of this initiative at a substantial cost to taxpayers.”
Some tax increases — such as the parcel tax increases proposed by Bear Valley Community Services District last year — already require a two-thirds vote, but the sales tax increases only required a simple majority.
The ballot proposition goes beyond taxes approved by voters. In its “findings and declarations,” the group that gathered more than 1 million valid signatures — exceeding the number required to qualify for the ballot — asserts that voters have a right to vote on new and higher taxes, as well as fees and other charges.
Costelloe told the council that this might mean fees associated with development and code enforcement could be at risk. The City Council approves these fees — sometimes in conjunction with agreements made with property owners and developers — but they might be thrown out or require two-thirds voter approval if the ballot initiative passes.
Even a pending annexation of land at the corner of Tucker Road and Red Apple Avenue — requested by the property owner, approved by the Planning Commission and City Council and forwarded to the Kern County Local Agency Formation Committee — might have to go to voters for approval, Costelloe said.
SUPPORTERS NAMED
An organization called Californians for Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability worked to put the measure on the ballot. The organization claims to be sponsored by California homeowners, taxpayers and businesses and lists the committee’s top funders as the California Business Roundtable, AMR Holdco (a medical transport company) and Kilroy Realty LP, a real estate developer headquartered in Los Angeles.
Costelloe said many members of the California Business Roundtable do business locally. He told the council he thought it was important to read the names of those companies into the record.
Business names that he read at the council meeting were: Aera Energy LLC, Albertsons, Altria, Anthem Blue Cross, Automobile Club of Southern California, Bittle Enterprises (Enterprise Rent-a-Car), Blackstone, Caruso Management (Rick Caruso), Chevron Corp., C.J. Segerstrom & Sons, Dart Container, DLA Piper, Douglas Emmett, Eli Lilly & Co., Exxon, Farmers Insurance Group, Fivepoint, Global Medical Response Solution, Grimmway Farms, Irvine Co., KB Homes, Kilroy Realty, LevatoLaw, Majestic Realty, Marathon Petroleum Corp., McKinsey & Co., National CORE, PepsiCo, PhRMA, Sempra Energy, State Farm, Sutter Health, Union Pacific Railroad, United Airlines, UPS, Valero, Western National Group, Wells Fargo and Wellpoint (insurance).
“Many of these corporations do business in our community and are supporting this initiative to undermine the vote of the people in the city of Tehachapi just five months ago,” he said.
According to a statement on the group’s website, the California Business Roundtable is a non-partisan organization comprised of the senior executive leadership of the major employers throughout the state, representing with a combined workforce of more than half a million employees. “For more than 35 years, the Roundtable has identified the issues critical to a healthy business climate and provided the leadership needed to strengthen California’s economy and create jobs,” the website states.
COUNCIL REACTION
“I'm outraged,” Councilwoman Susan Wiggins said when Costelloe finished his presentations. “I can’t use stronger terms that I'm not supposed to say in public. I've watched the state through a lifetime of doing this.
“The reason we have to go for local taxes is because the state approves laws, but they don't give us any money whatsoever to pay for these mandates,” Wiggins added. “We have no choice but to implement the mandate, but they never give us any money. And this is just like over the top. I think if this passes, I'm going to go buy a U-haul business and rent (trucks) to all the people who are leaving California two days later.”
“This really bothers me,” Councilwoman Joan Pogon-Cord said. “You know, I've gone to cities where their sales tax is 10 percent — Fresno, Lancaster — and (I wondered) how they could get away with it … and their citizens voted for them, obviously. But I went through the Business Roundtable (membership list). There were 18 businesses that I have used in my lifetime. And I thought, OK, you can play ball. We just won't support these. We’ll boycott. Like Albertsons. They have the highest prices for groceries. And I very seldom go there. I will continue to do that, to support our businesses and our local town. We need it (the sales tax revenue). We’ll be hurting for years, especially with our law enforcement.”
“I want to echo what Susan was saying,” Councilman Phil Smith said. “It's typically the state that's been the one — whenever there's a real financial crunch in the state, they figure out a way of (cutting) what comes to the cities. But this is funded by a group of large corporations that don't want to pay their fair share, don't want to pay the fees,” he added.
“So (they say) let's just make it so that the cities cannot charge a fee. And then the city residents are going to have to pay. It goes right back to the small taxpayer. Every one of us in this room, everyone in every town, has to bear the brunt of these corporations that do not want to pay their fair share. So, this is not a state grab in this case. This is a corporate-funded lobbying effort. And it sounds really catchy, doesn't it? ‘The Taxpayer Protection Government Accountability Act.’ It's one of these ‘yes means no, no means yes’ propositions.
“This is a matter of letting the taxpayer be aware,” Smith added. “Do your homework, and really read up on what's going on here.”
“It's frustrating,” Councilman Keith Sackewitz said. “We have the right to vote, but it doesn't seem to mean anything.”
CITY’S PLANS
Davies asked Costelloe how the city plans to manage the uncertainty of the November 2024 ballot measure looming in the future.
The city just began collecting sales tax at the increased rate on April 1. By the time people vote on the measure, it will have collected the increased tax for about 19 months.
Costelloe said he expects that the 2023-24 budget the council will be asked to pass before the new fiscal year begins will not include new funds from the sales tax increase that had been expected to add about $4 million in revenue.
Certainly the city won’t want to commit to new positions before next year’s election, he said, adding that the city is still facing increased expense for its contract with Kern County Fire Department.
“Our plan right now is … just save that money,” he said.
MORE INFORMATION
The Secretary of State’s website at bit.ly/434cxHh has information about ballot measures determined eligible for the November 2024 statewide election.
The sponsor of the constitutional amendment initiative’s website is at taxpayerprotection.com.
The League of California Cities has published information opposing the initiative online at bit.ly/3MbsZjd.