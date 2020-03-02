The Tehachapi City Council appointed Christina Scrivner — the wife of Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner — as the new at-large city council member at Monday night's meeting, filling a spot left vacant by a resignation.
Scrivner said her experiences in fundraising, volunteering, politics, raising a family in the community, and caring about Tehachapi make her a great selection for the position.
“I’m sincerely humbled by this opportunity to serve our community and I think we talked a lot about what a terrific staff the city has and what an amazing group of people came forward today,” Scrivner said.
She serves as philanthropy director for Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and volunteers at various events.
Scrivner will hold the office for the remainder of the term previously held by Councilman Kenneth R. Hetge, which is November. She added in an interview that she plans to run for City Council in the November election.
Hetge resigned Jan 2. The seat will transition into a district-based seat in November. A special election wasn't held to fill the spot because such an election would have been too close to the March election.
The special election rules say that “the election shall be held on the next regularly established date not less than 114 days from the date of calling the election,” according to information previously provided by the city.
The city received four applications for the appointment. Community members Steve Hamblin, Kim Nixon, Davin Blain and Scrivner submitted their resumes and letters on why they should be considered, and gave brief presentations at Monday night's meeting.
Ashley Whitmore, deputy city clerk and airport manager for the city of Tehachapi, stated the process for all council members to cast their vote after the presentations.
Each council member had the opportunity to nominate only one candidate. The nomination didn't have to be seconded. Once all nominations were received, the clerk called for a roll call vote for each nominee, explained Whitmore.
Mayor pro-tem Phil Smith nominated Nixon, and Councilman Michael Davies nominated Scrivner. No other council members nominated remaining candidates. In the end, Nixon received one roll call vote and Scrivner received three roll call votes.
Some council members commented that all candidates for the appointment were well qualified and it was a hard decision.
“This is a real tough decision for me,” Davies said. He added that he didn't think there was anyone who wasn't capable of holding the position and thought deeply about who to appoint.
Smith said, “Everyone is qualified to do this just because you are a citizen. And then beyond that, what you do for your community, all of you have stated things that you have done."
He added that in a previous election, Nixon was only 79 votes behind Hetge and encouraged her to apply for the appointment.
