Tehachapi-based animal rescue set to make appearance in ‘Ellen’

Zach Skow, the founder of Marley’s Mutts, a Tehachapi-based animal rescue, is scheduled to appear on a Dec. 7 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” according to a statement from the nonprofit.
Skow is planning to share his story about how his rescue dogs helped save him from his addiction, as well as promote the positive impacts of Marley’s Mutts. The organization uses rescue dogs in community outreach programs to address the needs of individuals and vulnerable populations, according to Skow. The outreach also includes offering prison inmates life-affirming and recidivism-ending skills as dog trainers through the Pawsitive Change program.
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" episode featuring Marley's Mutts is scheduled to air at 4 p.m. Tuesday on ABC.