Tehachapi announces police chief retirement

Kent Kroeger, police chief for the city of Tehachapi since 2014, has retired.

 Tehachapi News file photo

The retirement of Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger was announced by the city of Tehachapi early Thursday afternoon, effective the same day. City Manager Greg Garrett said the chief's retirement was not sudden or unexpected.

Efforts to reach Kroeger following the city's news release were unsuccessful.

