The Bakersfield Police Department has located a teenage girl who had been reported missing.
Natalie Laboca, 17, had been missing since July 16 at about 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Forrest Street, BPD reported.
Laboca had been considered at-risk because this was the first time she was reported missing.
(1) comment
She's 17? She looks at least 25. So much for being a child. Hope she is safe and not in harm's way.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.