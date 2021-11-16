You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teenage driver dies after crashing into brick wall Tuesday morning

Slide Public Safety

A 17-year-old boy died in a traffic crash Tuesday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police officers were dispatched to Ming Avenue and Calle Salida regarding a crash. At the scene, officers found a car had rammed into a brick wall, the BPD said in a news release.

The teenage boy, who was the driver, was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries, the news release added. This crash is the 44th fatal traffic incident of the year the BPD has investigated.

The Kern County coroner’s office will release the identity of the deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

  • Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 154,583

  • Deaths: 1,734

  • Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 144,819

  • Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 93.94

  • Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 94.45

Updated: 11/15/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department

More Coronavirus coverage

 