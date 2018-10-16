A young Bakersfield man who died Monday in a single-vehicle accident near Buttonwillow has been identified by a news release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Antonio Rocha-Valdez, 18, was driving on Highway 58, just east of Corn Camp Road when his vehicle overturned and crashed at a few minutes before 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff's officials did not say whether the teen was wearing a seat belt.
A postmortem examination will be performed to confirm the cause and manner of death. Rocha-Valdez's next of kin has been identified.
