A 17-year-old boy and a man were arrested by police in central Bakersfield on suspicion of illegally having weapons.
Bakersfield police patrol officers were in the 100 block of 3rd Street at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday when they saw three people walking and one person was carrying what appeared to be a gun, according to a news release issued Thursday.
Officers approached the group, and the firearm was discarded, police wrote. Two people were detained. However, a third person — a 17-year-old boy — discarded another gun as he evaded officers. The teenager was also arrested, police wrote.
The first gun that was discarded was an airsoft gun that appeared as if it were a real firearm.
Hugo Reyes, 32, was also arrested on suspicion of nine felonies, including weapons charges and conspiracy.