Reyes_500008213

A 17-year-old boy and a man were arrested by police in central Bakersfield on suspicion of illegally having weapons. 

 Courtesy of BPD

A 17-year-old boy and a man were arrested by police in central Bakersfield on suspicion of illegally having weapons. 

Bakersfield police patrol officers were in the 100 block of 3rd Street at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday when they saw three people walking and one person was carrying what appeared to be a gun, according to a news release issued Thursday. 