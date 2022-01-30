Teen homicide suspect escapes custody for nearly 2 hours Sunday

The Kern County Sheriff's Office reported that a teen homicide suspect who escaped custody Sunday afternoon was taken back into custody less than two hours later without incident.
The suspect, Daqwontay Cage, was found on the 800 block of Oregon Street shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to Lt. Cesar Ollague of the KCSO. A woman was also taken into custody in connection with the investigation into the escape, according to a statement from the Probation Department.
The KCSO had asked for the public's help in locating Cage, who stands accused of two counts of murder, after he escaped custody while at juvenile hall in the 1800 block of Ridge Road. Cage was seen fleeing from the facility on foot at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a KCSO statement. Deputies reported that Cage is considered to be dangerous and shouldn’t be approached, if located or spotted.
The county’s Probation Department led the search for the suspect, according to officials.
Probation officials referred requests for comment regarding the nature of the suspect’s escape and capture to a statement released in response to Cage’s rearrest:
“This remains an ongoing investigation and, for security purposes, no further details related to the escape will be shared at this time.”