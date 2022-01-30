Teen homicide suspect briefly escapes custody Sunday

The Kern County Sheriff's Office reported that a teen homicide suspect who briefly escaped custody Sunday afternoon was taken back into custody less than two hours later without incident.
The suspect was found on the 800 block of Oregon Street shortly before 2:30p.m., according to Lt. Cesar Ollague of the KCSO.
The KCSO had asked for the public's help in locating a homicide suspect who escaped custody while at Juvenile Hall in the 1800 block of Ridge Road. Daqwontay Cage was seen fleeing from the facility on foot at approximately 1230 p.m. Sunday. Deputies reported that Cage is considered to be dangerous and shouldn’t be approached, if located or spotted.
The county’s Probation Department led the search for the suspect, according to officials. Officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on how the suspect was able to escape custody, or how he was located.