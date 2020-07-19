A 14-year-old girl has died after being reported missing in the Kern River at Hart Park, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
KCSO received two calls Saturday evening at about 6:20 p.m. that the girl was last seen in the Kern River, officials said.
Deputies responded, and at about 6:50 p.m. the girl was spotted in the river by people playing in the water and pulled to shore, KCSO said.
The individuals performed CPR, and officials said the girl was then taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.