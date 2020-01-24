A third suspect has been arrested in possible connection with a stabbing death Tuesday outside Foothill High School, according to a news release Friday from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
According to KCSO, a 17-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of homicide. The release said she was arrested in the 2500 block of Vyn Drive in east Bakersfield.
The stabbing occurred Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Foothill Road and Morning Drive. It led to the death of Foothill High School student Jose Flores, age 17.
On Wednesday, KCSO arrested 23-year-old Jason Cruz on suspicion of homicide. The agency also arrested a 14-year-old on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
KCSO said the incident occurred during a confrontation at a bus stop outside Foothill as students were leaving school. About 300 people were at the crime scene when authorities arrived, according to KCSO.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
