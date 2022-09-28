 Skip to main content
Teen charged in Porterville firefighters' deaths sentenced to 6 months

Fire Capt. Ramon Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones lost their lives on Feb. 18 in a library fire in Porterville.

A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to six months in juvenile custody Wednesday after a judge found true arson charges in connection to a Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters with Kern County ties, according to a Tulare County District Attorney news release. 

Tulare County Juvenile Court Judge Hugo Loza additionally sentenced the boy to counseling, probation, restitution, 100 hours of community service, curfew and submission of DNA. He cannot possess lighters, matches or any ignition device, the DA said in the news release. 

