You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Teen Challenge looks to spread cheer, raise support with Christmas at Roberts Lane

Teen Challenge hosted Christmas at Roberts Lane on Friday as part of an ongoing fundraising initiative to support its local addiction-recovery program.

The faith-based nonprofit is hosting the event as part of a fundraising effort that allows its rehabilitative services to be offered at no cost to those seeking help with addiction, said Anna Alvarado, a staff member at Teen Challenge.

The organization is hosting the drive-thru event Thursday to Sunday evenings until Jan. 2, and offering handmade tamales, homemade salsa, churros, fresh-popped kettle corn and refreshments that can be purchased while listening to songs from the Teen Challenge Christmas Carolers. The food, drinks and music can be found from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 301 E. Roberts Lane.

The organization recently added a food truck to its fundraising efforts. It is available for catering events. For information about Teen Challenge’s services, which are available to those 18 and older, call 661-399-2273.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

  • Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 158,270

  • Deaths: 1,828

  • Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 150,950 

  • Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 92.04

  • Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 92.62 Updated: 12/3/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department

More Coronavirus coverage

 