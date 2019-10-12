A teenage boy was wounded by a single gunshot Friday evening as he and another boy were apparently playing with a loaded handgun. Police later determined the gun had previously been stolen, the Bakersfield Police Department said in two news releases Saturday.
The incident began at 5:42 p.m. Friday when Bakersfield police were called to the 4900 block of Centaur Street, near Pacheco Road and South H Street in south Bakersfield.
There they found a teen boy who had been shot in the arm. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Police said the two boys were playing with the pistol when one of the teens was accidentally shot.
A second boy, 13, was later arrested and booked into Kern County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession of stolen property and weapons-related charges after it was learned the handgun had been stolen, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.