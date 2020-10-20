The “Tee Off For Hope” golf tournament will be held Nov. 2 at Stockdale Country Club.
The tournament is a four-player scramble, with a 8:30 a.m. shotgun start time. According to a news release from Magdalene of Hope, the tournament will include a hole-in-one contest, second- and third-place prizes, closest to the pin contest and long drive competition.
A raffle, silent auction and luncheon will take place.
According to the news release, the event supports the ministry’s mission of eradicating human sex trafficking. All proceeds directly benefit Magdalene Hope’s Freedom Assistance League, their safehouse — Restoration Ranch Women’s Shelter — and their efforts to combat human trafficking in Kern County.
Tickets are $600 for a four-player team or $150 per individual player. They can be purchased at eventbrite.com or on the morning of the event. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 2. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, call 808-HOPE(4673) or email MagdaleneHope@gmail.com.