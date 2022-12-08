 Skip to main content
Teddy Bear Picnic celebrates 25th anniversary

The Teddy Bear Picnic, benefiting the Bakersfield City School District Education Foundation, returned in a big way Thursday after a two-year hiatus with its 25th anniversary event at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center.

The silent auction and luncheon, which is the foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year, featured a large turnout. The banquet room needed extra tables, said Chris Lowe, vice president of the BCSD Education Foundation.

