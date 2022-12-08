Teddy Bear Picnic celebrates 25th anniversary

The Teddy Bear Picnic, benefiting the Bakersfield City School District Education Foundation, returned in a big way Thursday after a two-year hiatus with its 25th anniversary event at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center.
The silent auction and luncheon, which is the foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year, featured a large turnout. The banquet room needed extra tables, said Chris Lowe, vice president of the BCSD Education Foundation.
“The cool thing about this event is it brings all the community members and community leaders together,” Lowe said. “We raise money that goes right back into the schools. We give it as grants to the teachers for things that they can’t fund normally. They get pretty innovative with that, all kinds of stuff, robotic tools, it’s really cool.”
In the past, the event has raised about $35,000 to $40,000. This year that amount is expected to double, Lowe said.
The Chipman Junior High advanced choir sang Christmas carols during the silent auction and performed during the luncheon.