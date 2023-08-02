A wildfire in Frazier Park that erupted Wednesday morning grew to about 50 acres and was 10% contained by about 6 p.m., according to the Los Padres National Forest.
Firefighters arrived at Tecuya Mountain Road at about 8:30 a.m. to extinguish the wildfire named Tecuya Fire, according to the Kern County Fire Department on Twitter.
Los Padres National Forest noted on Twitter that air tankers dropped retardant along the perimeter and crews were scheduled to work through the night to build a containment line. About 320 first responders helped to stop flames from spreading, Los Padres National Forest added.
KCFD noted at 6 p.m. Wednesday firefighters tamped down 100% on another wildfire, called the East Fire. It sparked into existence on Round Mountain Road in Bakersfield and ultimately burned 1,540 acres. The East Fire began before 4 p.m. Tuesday.