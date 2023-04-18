Tears of grief, shame, anguish fill court as woman sentenced to 4 years for killing Wofford Heights teen in hit-and-run

It was nearly four years ago when Wofford Heights girls Brianna Gregory and Kassidy Phillips were holding hands as they walked home on Phillips’ 17th birthday to watch a movie.
The girls’ lives changed forever as Heidi Jeremiah collided into Phillips from behind that night while driving drunk, causing the high schooler to fly into the air and smash into another vehicle, the California Highway Patrol reported. Phillips died Oct. 25, 2019 as Gregory stood frozen in shock while Jeremiah drove away.
On Tuesday, Jeremiah, 33, was sentenced to four years in prison during a hearing filled with grief and anguish from the victim’s family and defendant. Deputies warned families of both Phillips and Jeremiah to quiet down as expletives sounded and Jeremiah’s family had a visceral reaction.
“How can somebody take a child’s life and leave somebody there to die?” Abigail Behill, a family friend of Phillips, said during a victim impact statement.
David Torres, the attorney representing Jeremiah, noted in Kern County Superior Court this case was a tragedy for both sides. His client hopes to seek honor and forgiveness from Phillips’ family, Torres said.
The almost two-hour sentencing hearing began with a video played in court of Jeremiah’s family recounting her personality. She has shown a lot of remorse and wants to serve her punishment, family in the video added.
Jeremiah was crying prior to her sentencing hearing outside in the court hallway and remained in tears throughout the hearing. She often covered her face with her hands while facing the judge and sitting next to her attorney.
Jeremiah slowly got up from her chair, clutching a letter she wrote to the Phillips family, and sobbed her way through reading it. At times, her speech was barely distinguishable as she cried while standing slightly bent.
“All I strive for is … to do something good in her honor,” Jeremiah said.
But her apologies were met with head-shaking by Phillips’ family and friends. Five people got up to recall Phillips’ personality and how badly they have suffered since her death. Gregory told the court she had to be in therapy while grappling with seeing her friend die in front of her.
Kelly Behill, a Phillips family friend, recounted that it’s been difficult to see Jeremiah around their small town as she buys alcohol. Jeremiah has bought alcohol for a party she threw after getting out on bail, Kelly Behill claimed.
That statement prompted a woman with Jeremiah’s family to audibly protest.
“What,” this person exclaimed.
“She (expletive) killed someone,” retorted a man sitting with Phillips’ family in the courtroom.
Two deputies immediately reminded each side to quiet down.
But that didn’t stop Phillips’ family from complaining after Judge Judith Dulcich sentenced Jeremiah to four years in prison.
“(Expletive) ridiculous,” muttered a man sitting with Phillips’ family as he left the courtroom.
You still have your daughter to go home to, Kelly Behill said to Jeremiah’s family in the courtroom as she left.
The lowest sentence Jeremiah could have received was one year in jail and probation. This sentence is what Torres asked the court to impose. His client pleaded no contest to three charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while driving intoxicated. Jeremiah had a blood alcohol content of 0.17.
California law dictates Jeremiah could be sentenced to four, six or 10 years in prison.
The stiffest punishment Jeremiah could have received was 15 years — that’s with an enhancement included. Dulcich said she considered Jeremiah’s lack of criminal history as a mitigating factor when considering her sentence.
Phillips was a bright, kind and loving teenager, Kelly Behill said. She loved her family.
But she never got to graduate from high school, go to college or have children, she added. Her death was 100 percent preventable — even children who don’t drive know the dangers of driving drunk, Kelly Behill said.
“Kassidy (Phillips) didn’t deserve to die,” Abigail Behill said.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.