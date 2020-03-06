Before 3 o'clock Friday afternoon, the three women did not know each other.
By 4 p.m. they were "blood sisters."
What happened during the interim was an exceedingly rare meeting between two blood donors and the recipient whose life they saved.
"I have their blood in me now," said Jessica Carlson, her voice breaking with emotion at Houchin Community Blood Bank's Bolthouse Donor Center in southwest Bakersfield.
The meeting between Carlson, her family and donors Kerry Meadors and Gissel Ayon was punctuated by tears of joy, grateful hugs and a harrowing story that might have ended in tragedy had it not been for Meadors and Ayon.
It was August 2018, and with her husband, Spencer, by her side, Carlson had delivered a new baby girl at Mercy Southwest.
"She was perfect," Carlson said of their beautiful newborn daughter.
But a few hours later, she began hemorrhaging badly.
"It was just so traumatic," she remembered.
But Carlson received two units of blood, a life-giving fluid that she later learned came from two Bakersfield donors.
"I don't think I can say thank you enough," Carlson said, looking at the two donors through tears on her face.
"These donors saved more than just my life," Carlson said. "They saved my family."
Tracy Hunter, Houchin's director of special events and sponsorships, said she does not remember a time in her 13 years with Houchin that the blood bank was able to pair a specific donor and their blood donation with a recipient.
Due to confidentiality concerns, Houchin employees are never able to ask a hospital for information or assistance.
"This is very unique and rare," Hunter said. But Jessica was determined."
In fact, she requested her own hospital records, and with permission from the two donors, asked Houchin to set up a meeting.
When Meadors received the call, she was stunned, Hunter said in a news release.
"She said, 'This might be the best phone call I have ever received in my life, of course I want to meet her.'" Hunter recalled.
Ayon's reaction was nearly identical.
"I lost my dad seven months ago," she said Friday. "So when I got the call, it meant so much to me."
The experience impressed upon both donors that there's really no such thing as a routine blood donation. Every donation has the potential to save a life.
And after Friday, the three women said they are bound together.
"I think now that we are blood sisters," Meadors said, "we need to keep up with each other ... and be a part of each others lives."
It seems they already are.
