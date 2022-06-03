Teamwork ruled the day: KCSO graduates detentions deputies

They started out as strangers but left as a family.
The graduating recruits came together again Friday to be sworn in as detentions deputies for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office after enduring a 14-week process at the KCSO's academy. Newly sworn-in detentions deputy Brenna Jeffries said her "brothers and sisters" in the academy attempted to lift each other up when they faced struggles.
“If one person failed, then we all failed,” Jeffries said at the academy's graduation ceremony, which was held at Norris Middle School. “If one person succeeded, then we all succeeded.”
Jeffries, 37, said she also pushed through hardships by relying on her children. They motivated her to study hard and persist on days when she wanted to give up.
Her perseverance paid off in the end, she said. Jeffries received the Overall Top Cadet Award, and is scheduled to begin her new job Monday.
Detentions deputies oversee county jails while sheriff’s deputies patrol streets, said Detentions Deputy Bradley Miller, who also served as the recruits' training officer. He added he was proud of graduates because they worked hard both inside and outside the academy.
Miller said 25 recruits started the academy and 15 graduated. These people came from different backgrounds but bonded together, he added.
Sheriff Donny Youngblood warned against cheating the system because it would come back and haunt them later.
“We see it every single week— somebody decides it’s a good idea to do certain things that could cost them their career,” Youngblood said. He added this advice wasn’t to chastise them, but to remind them of the nature of the career path they've chosen.
“We need you,” Youngblood said. “Your country needs you, our county needs you. But remember: We are held to a higher standard than anybody else. And, we should be.”
Arveen Sidhu said she was the first in her family to go into law enforcement, which increased the importance of Friday’s graduation. Her family bubbled with excitement after the ceremony while adorning her with flowers and garlands.
“I always wanted to be in law enforcement,” Sidhu said with conviction. “Always.”