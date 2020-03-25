Children may no longer be in the classroom but that's not stopping local educators from reaching out and making them smile in different ways.
Students at Rosedale Union School District's Independence Elementary School have gotten used to third grade teacher Josh King saying the morning announcements every day. Even though school might be closed at the moment, there's still plenty of information to share on a daily basis.
So, every morning, King, on the district's Facebook page, uploads a new video sharing district news, fun facts, a challenge of the day and photos that students send in. This week, his videos have showcased student's pets and drawings they have made at home.
The district's faculty and staff also joined forces for a special rendition of "We are the World." The video can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/723127207879992/videos/521711742107391/
Teachers have also found a new way to hold a parade, all while maintaining social distancing. Educators from Christa McAuliffe and Henry Eissler elementary schools drove through students' neighborhoods this week to see them again. Teachers waved and honked from their cars, while students and their parents waved from their homes, some even with banners and posters.
McAuliffe teachers and staff joined together to parade through our neighborhoods today to tell students we miss them and care about them! Thanks, team! #WeArePBV #mccauluffeexplorers pic.twitter.com/LKM4igj4Zc— Jennifer Payne (@princpayne) March 23, 2020
Here are some pics of the McAuliffe Staff/Parent parade today! The kids (and parents) were so excited! #WeArePBV #mcauliffeexplorers pic.twitter.com/wmD0lKfaCE— Jennifer Payne (@princpayne) March 23, 2020
And when it's time for bed, or a break from schoolwork, faculty are also using social media to hold read alouds. Every day this week the Bakersfield City School District Facebook page has uploaded videos from staff members reading some of their favorite books.
Teachers, what are some other ways you're reaching out to your students during school closures? Let us know by emailing esasic@bakersfield.com. Responses should be no more than 400 words and include your name, school name, your photo and any accompanying photos.
