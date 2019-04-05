The Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Association voted Wednesday to ratify a salary increase and new terms of a union agreement, according to a post on the BETA Facebook page.
The final count was 976-42. The total number of unit members that voted was 1,018.
"The contract is ratified by a quorum of our members. Now the school board must vote to approve it," according to a post on the BETA Facebook page.
The district and the Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Association agreed to a 2 percent salary increase for the 2018-19 school year, retroactive to July 1, according to a post on the BETA Facebook page. In addition, teachers will also get a one-time bonus this year equal to 2 percent of their annual salary.
The BCSD Board of Education will meet April 23 to ratify the contract.
"We are very pleased to have come to an agreement with our BETA unit employees and are excited that they will be received this wage increase," Irma Cervantes Lancaster, BCSD public information officer, said. "We value our employees and the role they play in the overall success of our students."
