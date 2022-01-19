Teacher, lifelong mentor Kenneth Whitney became a legend in the local ag community

He grew up with ranching in his blood, and throughout his long life, Kenneth Whitney shared his passion and vast knowledge with countless FFA students and their families in Kern County and beyond.
But as he shared his skills in animal husbandry, his habits of hard work and his love and respect for California's agricultural heritage, Whitney was teaching students more than the ABCs of ag. He was teaching them to be good humans.
Whitney died Jan. 13 at his ranch in southwest Bakersfield. He was 93.
"He was just a beautiful individual," said Mary Moreno, who has known Whitney since she was a young girl, and became his caregiver during the waning years of his life — and before that, caregiver to his wife, Donna, who died in 2019.
"I gravitated toward the Whitneys. I saw myself as a daughter. They were like parents to me," said Moreno, who partnered with Ken Whitney in the sheep business for decades and often refers to the Whitneys as "Dad" and "Mom."
"Dad taught me at a very early age," she said, "that you do things because they are right."
Born Nov. 3, 1928, Whitney grew up on his family's cattle ranch in the mountains of Tulare County near Three Rivers. It was there he learned that it takes hard work to run cattle, to raise hogs, sheep, chickens and other livestock. And that those who do it shoulder a grave responsibility for the well-being of the animals under their care.
After graduating from Woodlake Union High School in 1947, Whitney studied animal husbandry at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. After graduation, he began a career in the ag department at Bakersfield High School in 1953. He stayed 33 years.
"Ken Whitney was a great teacher and FFA leader, but more, he was a very trusted friend," remembered Mark Vincent, who, as Bakersfield FFA president in 1958 and 1959, worked closely with Whitney at the county fairs, at FFA contests, activities and competitions.
"He was a humble man with thoughtful insights for any and all challenges that came up for his students," Vincent said.
"I am sure that he will be greatly missed by all who knew him."
RL Freeborn has worked in ranching and farming all his life. He was only 9 when Whitney became his older brother's FFA adviser. They would later become friends and business partners — and remain so for a lifetime.
"It's beyond me how one individual can have so much influence on so many people," Freeborn said of Whitney.
He remains astonished to this day that hundreds, maybe thousands of students, generation after generation, decade after decade, kept in touch with Whitney — and he knew them all by name — not just at BHS, but years afterward through Whitney's long involvement with Bakersfield FFA and the Kern County Fair.
The Kern High School District had a school farm on Stine Road, and Whitney and other talented teachers and administrators helped build an ag education program that was the envy of others.
But there was something about Whitney that set him apart.
"First, his temperament is ideal in working with young people," Freeborn said. "In 50 years around him, I never saw him get upset or raise his voice."
Not that Whitney never expressed his disapproval. Often raising his eyebrows at a student was enough. And simply put, most students did not want to disappoint him.
But Freeborn remembers once committing a sin so egregious, Whitney's response rose to a new level.
"I roped a big bull that got out of the pen," Freeborn remembered. "I was on horseback.
"The bull up and died, probably from the stress."
Whitney asked him quietly to hand over the rope.
"He took out his knife and cut the rope into pieces," Freeborn recalled. "He didn't have to say anything. It was clear what his point was."
Bakersfield resident and former BHS student Robert Byrd also holds Whitney in high esteem.
"Ken was just an amazing guy," Byrd said. "He was up until the day he died."
"He was a great leader, even though he didn't really consider himself a great leader," Byrd said. "He was a mentor. I can't say enough about Ken."
A celebration of life has not yet been scheduled, but it is being planned for April up at the family ranch in Three Rivers, Moreno said.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to support the Bakersfield FFA through the organization's alumni organization.
"He loved the springtime," she said.