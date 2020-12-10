A pair of presentations this week by Kern's main taxpayer advocacy group called into question aspects of California's push for clean energy and the city of Bakersfield's work on two expensive parks projects.
At its virtual annual meeting Wednesday, the Kern County Taxpayers Association noted tax revenues from local oilfields fund a large share of county operations at a time the state is undermining the petroleum industry while pushing forward with solar projects that provide far less fiscal support.
With regard to Bakersfield parks, there was discussion of heavy spending on what Executive Director Michael Turnipseed described as the city's "pet projects," which he said have shifted resources away from recreational areas in need of attention.
There was little brand-new information presented, and the county- and city-focused slideshows were wonky, numbers-heavy presentations geared toward explaining how local government funding works and how budgets have changed in recent years.
Turnipseed said part of the intent was to show why maintenance of roads and other city properties must often be deferred, and why there's not more money available for discretionary projects.
"We know what the problems are," he said. "We're just trying to figure (them) out, telling our members."
While substantial criticism was directed at Bakersfield city government's spending priorities, Turnipseed said consternation with the state's anti-oil push was substantial.
Since oil prices plummeted in mid-2014 from their lofty heights above $100 per barrel, Kern has lost out on an estimated $145 million in property-tax revenue. Numbers shown at the meeting indicate no other county in the Central Valley has experienced anywhere near as large a financial hit.
The county's fiscal dependence on the oil industry has long been seen as a liability, and a variety of local organizations is working to address it. What's new is that California now threatens to undercut the industry by increasing regulations and working to phase out statewide production and consumption of oil.
At the same time, Turnipseed noted by phone Thursday in a verbal summary of Wednesday's event, a state solar-power incentive has denied Kern an estimated $103 million in property-tax revenue from the installation of massive photovoltaic arrays in the eastern portion of the county.
That finding was contained in a county staff report sent Tuesday to the county Board of Supervisors. It came close to suggesting Kern cease approval of utility-scale solar projects as long as Sacramento continues its attacks on the state's oil industry.
"If we were getting full property tax" on large solar installations, he said, "we wouldn't be having this discussion."
KCTA's scrutiny of spending on parks was more locally focused. It ultimately criticized the spending priorities of former Bakersfield City Manager Alan Tandy more than it did those of his successor, Christian Clegg.
The heart of that presentation was a slide showing the city has in recent years spent $21.2 million on parks in the part of town that includes the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village, plus $13.2 million on the area containing the Mesa Marin Sports Complex. It showed other parts of the city received far less financial support for parks.
While those two large city assets were expected to attract regional and state tournaments, Turnipseed said it's unclear sports leagues will want to travel to Bakersfield to play outdoors in 100-degree weather. He said it might make more sense to spend city money on two of Bakersfield's biggest municipal revenue-generators: the Bakersfield Auto Mall and Valley Plaza mall.
KCTA noted in one of Wednesday's slideshows the parks investments have come at a time when spending on roadway construction projects has cost the city $386 million.
Turnipseed said the large parks expenditures are "a distraction from what the real issues are in maintaining the local parks, which are very much in disrepair." He added the city has "not done a good job" distinguishing the city's needs from staff's wants.
A city spokesman responded with an email saying the community asked for the parks "because they want more fields for youth soccer, football, softball and baseball tournaments."
"Those investments were appropriate for the time in which they were made, and in the sequence that was necessary to address long-range planning for our community," spokesman Joseph Conroy wrote. "At this point in time, we are aware of the community feedback about other desired investments, like our neighborhood parks and local streets. These are local investments we are and will continue to make with our resources going forward."