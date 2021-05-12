Tax preparation services highlight opportunities, risks

As Monday's tax-filing deadline nears, warnings are getting louder about leaving money on the proverbial table.
Two tax credits in particular have gotten special attention this year, not to mention state stimulus checks that require recipients to file a return. Together they can add up to thousands of dollars for people who stand to miss out just because they're unaware of what's available to them.
A local nonprofit trying to spread that message lately is United Way of Kern County, which because of the pandemic has had to scale back its annual tax preparation services. It's still offering help free of charge, but people who want to take advantage of it have to come to its main office at 5405 Stockdale Highway, Suite 200.
Its big message this tax season is that too few people file for the California Earned Income Tax Credit and the Young Child Tax Credit. Both offer potentially thousands of dollars to low-income earners.
Providing the filer earns no more than $30,000 per year, CalEITC offers a state tax credit of $243. It's considerably more — up to $3,027 — if the individual has children.
What's more, if those children are younger than 6, there may be $1,000 more available under the Young Child Tax Credit introduced in 2019.
United Way is also trying to spread word that people who don't normally file a tax return can still get $600 or as much as $1,200 under the Golden State Stimulus program, even if they don't have a valid Social Security number.
All they have to do is apply for an individual taxpayer identification number, known as an ITIN, said the United Way of Kern County's financial stability initiatives manager, Annelisa Perez.
"We really want to push this message that they are encouraged to file," she said, adding the nonprofit will be offering tax preparation services in English and Spanish for extended hours through Monday. She noted the final deadline to apply for the credits or the stimulus is Oct. 15.
Is there a potential downside for people who haven't filed their taxes for a while? Yes, actually.
As Bakersfield tax-preparation professional Becky Sheldon explained it, people who get paid under the table might want to be aware that suddenly filing a return in order to receive the one-time stimulus means they can expect to receive reminders from the IRS in years to come.
"I hope people understand once they're on the IRS radar, they'll always be on the radar," she said. "Is it really worth that money?"
Perez said it's true that filing a tax return after years of not doing so "throws some red flags up in the air" because they were supposed to be doing so all along.
Sheldon, owner of Sheldon Tax Preparation on H Street, emphasized people who do their taxes by hand put themselves at risk of paying more money in taxes than they need to. Her advice was to use the services of a professional whose job it is to keep on top of tax credits.
Richard Bowen agreed. A certified public accountant and owner of Bowen Accounting on Easton Drive, he said the process of filing a tax return has gotten more complex during the past decade.
Unless they're done by certified tax-preparers or someone using proper software, he said, there's a good chance filings will contain errors.
"It’s almost impossible by hand … without screwing them up,” Bowen said.