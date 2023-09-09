One community’s push for greater self-determination in northwest Kern County is bumping up against property owners’ resistance to new taxes as a regional ag giant looks to take more of a back-seat role in local affairs after investing $90 million to improve residents’ quality of life.

Los Angeles-based The Wonderful Co. applied last year to form the Lost Hills Community Services District, which would take in about half a million dollars per year in new taxes to help cover recreation programming and expenses like landscaping and streetlight maintenance. It would cut the company’s maintenance and other costs, even as it would be the largest financial contributor to the district.