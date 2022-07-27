Tastries Trial: Couple denied cake by bakery testify about experience

Hurt after she was denied a wedding cake by Tastries Bakery because she was marrying a woman, Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio posted her experience on Facebook to tell her family and friends.
But that post splattered across social media pages nationwide, igniting a debate over whose rights were being protected and whose were violated. Social media content was the subject of testimony Wednesday after Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio and her wife, Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio, filed a complaint against Tastries Bakery with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, accusing owner Cathy Miller of breaking a California civil rights law.
“All my family supports who I am and I have never had to hide who I am,” Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio testified. “So, when it happened, I let them know ‘Hey, you know, this is how we were treated, just so you know. This still exists. Discrimination still exists and it’s here in Bakersfield. And, it’s ugly.’”
The Rodriguez-Del Rios planned to get married and went to Tastries Bakery in 2017 to order a cake. Miller rejected their request, as she does not condone same-sex marriage, and referred them to Gimme Some Sugar Bakery.
The couple then filed a complaint with the DFEH that accused Miller of violating the Unruh Civil Rights Act. It prohibits discrimination by businesses on the basis of sexual orientation. Kern County Judge David Lampe agreed with Miller and said her First Amendment rights are protected against the state’s interest to create an accessible marketplace in 2018. An appeal court vacated that decision and sent the case down to Kern County courts to be adjudicated.
For this trial, a jury has not been convened so Kern County Superior Court Judge Eric Bradshaw will solely rule on the case. The civil trial began Monday.
The plaintiffs — both Rodriguez-Del Rios — and their friend testified Wednesday. Questions centered around the couples’ love story, their interactions with employees at Tastries Bakery and the immediate aftermath of Miller’s denial.
Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio finished her testimony Wednesday. She had also posted about her experience on Facebook, and said she only expected her family and friends to see her thoughts. Mireya added she never asked anyone to make Facebook posts nor post any Yelp reviews.
In a lighter moment, DFEH Senior Staff Attorney Gregory Mann displayed wedding pictures of the Rodriguez-Del Rios to ask about their big day.
“Is that the most you have ever seen Eileen smile in her life?” Mann asked jokingly, which prompted laughter in the courtroom.
“No, (it was) when I finally said yes to her (during the proposal),” Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio responded.
During cross examination by Thomas More Society attorney Paul Jonna, representing Miller, Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio testified people offered free makeup, hairstyling and cake services for their wedding once their posts garnered widespread attention.
Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio also testified she would not force anyone to say something they do not believe, and that a business owner can do what they want.
Jonna also displayed several intricately-designed cakes and asked Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio if she thought they require artistic talent to create. She said "yes" to each example.
However, Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio testified under redirect examination conducted by her attorney that those examples shown by Jonna were unlike her own cake. Her wedding cake was a three-tiered white dessert with no writing or cake topper. A picture of the cake showed it was adorned with flowers, and had wavy frosting designs on the cake’s side.
It’s not equal services when a bakery refers a person to another establishment, Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio testified. The customer is getting service from a different owner and therefore a different company. She added if a person sought a product from a chain grocery, and was referred to another franchise, that would not be getting a different service.
The defense emphasized that Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio had tagged about 42 people in her Facebook post. They also asked her about comments she had liked that were negative against Miller.
Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio said she liked those comments because she knew the person and they acknowledged she was upset, and the content of their written responses did not matter.
She also testified that she did not contact Whitney Wedell, a local LGBTQ+ advocate, to make her posts go viral.
Each woman agreed there was one reason Miller denied their request for a cake.
“Because we were lesbians,” Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio said.
Cross-examination of Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio is expected to continue Thursday.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.