 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Tastries Trial: Couple denied cake by bakery testify about experience

Hurt after she was denied a wedding cake by Tastries Bakery because she was marrying a woman, Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio posted her experience on Facebook to tell her family and friends.

But that post splattered across social media pages nationwide, igniting a debate over whose rights were being protected and whose were violated. Social media content was the subject of testimony Wednesday after Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio and her wife, Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio, filed a complaint against Tastries Bakery with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, accusing owner Cathy Miller of breaking a California civil rights law.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases