 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tastries trial: Attorneys warn about precedents during closing arguments

Attorneys for both sides warned Kern County Superior Court Judge Eric Bradshaw that ruling against them could lead to fewer rights for citizens during closing arguments Friday in the Tastries Bakery civil trial.

Gregory Mann, a senior staff attorney with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, said allowing Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller to deny same-sex couples wedding cakes could lead to other businesses — such as DJs, florists and photographers — denying services if the bakery’s defense prevails.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.

Coronavirus Cases