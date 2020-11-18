As Kern County slides back into the state's most restrictive purple tier, the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is encouraging residents to take advantage of free testing.
“This is a critical time for our County,” Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, said in a statement. “We need to ensure that our community stays safe and we work towards restoring our economy especially through this pandemic. Through testing and tracing we are able to slow the transmission rate having people self-isolate properly to slow the spread of the virus locally."
Walk-ins are encouraged and there is no pre-registration requirement. People are asked to wear masks and social distance.
The testing sites are:
• 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Robert F. Kennedy High School, 1401 Hiett Ave., Delano. Free flu shots and cloth face masks will be given, courtesy of Adventist Health.
• 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, 2120 L St., KGET-Channel 17 and Telemundo Valle Central. This is a federally provided mobile testing site, self-swab, less-invasive test.
• Noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Taft Union High School, softball/track field parking lot, corner of 10th and San Emidio. Dignity Health will provide a limited number of flu shots.
• Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, McFarland Community Center, 103 W. Sherwood Ave., McFarland. Free face masks will be given to individuals, courtesy of Adventist Health and Jim Burke Ford.
• Starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, 915 Paso Drive (Fiesta Market), Wasco. Free face masks will be given to individuals, courtesy of Adventist Health.