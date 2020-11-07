The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force and Kern County Public Health will offer free COVID-19 testing in Delano on Sunday.
It starts at 9 a.m. at Vallarta Supermarkets, 1840 Cecil Ave.
“Kern County’s testing positive rate meets the orange tier; however, our countywide adjusted case rate and health equity quartile testing positivity rate still fall within the red tier metrics,” said Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, in an announcement. “We encourage our community to increase COVID testing. It’s very important to slow the transmission of this pandemic in our community by identifying those who test positive and can self-isolate."