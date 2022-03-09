Task force arrests 4 in ‘chop shop’ investigation

The Kern County Auto Theft Task Force, or KernCATT, arrested four suspects on suspicion of various charges Tuesday as part of a multiagency investigation into local auto-repair facilities.
KernCATT, which is comprised of investigators with the California Highway Patrol and the Bakersfield Police Department, was assisted by agents from the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Bureau of Automotive Repair.
Officers ultimately recovered 16 stolen vehicles, as well as stolen parts and a “ghost” handgun, according to a CHP news release.
At a shop in the 100 block of 21st Street, officers arrested Francisco Ceja, Dajon Cooper, Osvaldo Medina and Antonio Ramirez on suspicion of charges related to the operation of a “chop shop,” according to CHP officials.