The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force has announced two free testing sites available to Kern County residents this holiday week.
"We want everyone to have a safe and healthy holiday," said Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the task force, in a news release.
These are this week's free testing sites:
- Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 South P. Street at Gate 40
- Wednesday, Dec. 23 from from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Planz Park, 1601 Planz Road in Bakersfield
Free face masks will be given out at both sites courtesy of Adventist Health. There is no preregistration, and walk-ins are encouraged.
The collaborative also launched a new mental health and wellness hotline this week for those struggling with virtual education classrooms, employment and general safety. The phone number is 525-5900.
For more information on the Kern County COVID-19 Task Force visit www.kchcc.org/taskforce.