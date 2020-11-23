As cases rise, the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is encouraging residents to take advantage of three free testing sites available this week.
"We need to take testing seriously and work towards our economy re-opening and able to operate," said Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the task force. "Through testing and tracing we are able to slow the transmission rate having people self-isolate properly to slow the spread of the virus locally."
Walk-ins are welcome, but everyone is asked to wear a mask and social distance. This week’s free testing sites are as follows:
- Tuesday, Nov. 24 9. a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bakersfield College in the parking lot on the corner of Haley and University. Free face masks will be given out.
- Saturday, Nov. 28 starting at 9 a.m. at Vallarta Supermarkets at 2309 Niles Point. Free face masks will be given out.
- Sunday, Nov. 29 starting at 9 a.m. at Vallarta Supermarkets at 1515 East Panama Lane. Free face masks will be given out.