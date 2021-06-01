Tarp your trash — or pay at the disposal facility

The Kern County Public Works Department will start charging $5 per ton, with a $5 minimum per load fee, for vehicles that come to any of its disposal facilities with an untarped or unsecured load starting July 1.
The department said in a news release that it's seeing an increase in untarped and unsecured loads, which leads to litter flying out. The goal of the fee is to "achieve 100 percent compliance, which means that all vehicles transporting waste to county disposal facilities will need to properly tarp and secure their trash loads," it said.
Under county municipal code, fines up to $1,000 can be imposed on anyone who transports trash loads that aren't secured and tarped. Canvases and plastic tarps, rope and bungee cords can be used to secure loads.