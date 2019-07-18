City Manager Alan Tandy, delivering his final State of the City address Thursday at the site of his first major achievement in Bakersfield, trumpeted progress on recent construction projects and promised to invest new sales-tax revenues on law enforcement without neglecting the growing problem of local homelessness.
Subtly humorous in front of hundreds of local leaders, Tandy looked forward and back in time, proclaiming the city in good financial shape for the future while also reminiscing about his 26 years working with 46 different council members — "almost all of them" great.
His address, which was followed by a highly enthusiastic Mayor Karen Goh touching as well on themes of economic progress and a need for coordinated efforts to combat homelessness, highlighted Tandy's bulldog approach to overcoming hurdles in his way.
OVERCOMING HURDLES
The venue for Thursday's luncheon hosted by the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center, is itself something of a monument to Tandy's perseverance.
Once intended to be a Clarion Hotel, the building was abandoned by its initial developer in the early 1990s. When a second developer also left without finishing construction, some members of the community called for demolishing the unfinished work on the prominent site at 801 Truxtun Ave. But Tandy was able to attract a new developer who finished the job.
He told Thursday's packed house he has taken pleasure moving forward with projects despite obstacles. He at one point heralded ongoing work to widen 24th Street, one of many projects that placed him at the center of controversy.
"It's been a joy to be able to do that for 26 years," Tandy said. He also emphasized he has no plans to leave the city after his upcoming retirement, saying he and his wife "love Bakersfield and wouldn't dream of leaving."
Tandy also made sure to thank voters for their approval in November of the Measure N half-cent sales tax. He said some of the revenues would be used to expand the Bakersfield Police Department by 100 sworn officers and 47 civilian positions during the next three years.
His presentation was immediately followed by a standing ovation.
'SOMETHING BETTER'
Goh's presentation was more rapid-fire, more overtly celebratory and emotional. She quoted from Homer Joy's lyrics to "Streets of Bakersfield," musing on the "something better" many have come to the city in search of.
"We're making progress," she said, noting the city's 2.1 percent job growth during the 12 months that ended in May, a rate that ranked the city 14th among 53 mid-size U.S. cities.
She pointed to hopeful new projects in the areas of business and education, noting several that overlap the two, including Cal State Bakersfield's Entrepreneurs Startup Weekend last fall and the Kern Initiative for Talent and Entrepreneurship.
One particular focus was last month's announcement of Fresno tech center Bitwise Industries' plans to expand into Bakersfield early next year and offer computer coding classes, hire locals to work at its software development company and open a shared "coworking" office space downtown.
"Wouldn't you like that for Bakersfield?" she asked the audience, which responded with applause. "Yeah!" she answered back.
'TRAGIC REALITY'
Homelessness was another point of emphasis and a topic she said prompts angry phone calls to her office on a daily basis. She called it a "tragic reality" that ultimately is "about people."
Solving the problem will require a broad range of resources, which she said the city is committed to providing but which will also benefit from the help of everyone in the audience Thursday.
Goh spotlighted an initiative, called the Connected Community Network, to share data across a spectrum of care providers as a way of keeping track of individuals who are homeless and in need of help.
"We need to move forward on this issue," she said, "and we will."
REACTION
After the event, City Councilman Andrae Gonzales said he was most optimistic about Measure N's passage and its potential for increasing the city's investment in public safety and economic development.
City Councilman Chris Parlier, too, voiced optimism about the new sales tax, which he said would help the city address problems and was among signs Bakersfield is headed in the right direction.
Another attendee, Kevin Burton, director of corporate development for the Bakersfield law firm of Klein DeNatale Goldner, said he considered Measure N's potential for putting more police on the streets to be one of the day's main points.
He also expressed hope the city and Kern County would soon collaborate to more efficiently address homelessness.
"This is going to start a direction that will hopefully minimize the issue going forward," he said.
Louis Gill, executive director of the Bakersfield Homeless Center, said it will be important to address quality-of-life issues for residents affected by homelessness, but hopefully not at the expense of people enduring life without shelter.
He said his hope is that Bakersfield's spirit of generosity toward people who are hurting will ultimately prevail, "and so I'm very optimistic about our future."
