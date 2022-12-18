 Skip to main content
Talks renewed to fix up Jastro Park

City officials are rehashing efforts once again to prioritize improvements to Bakersfield’s historic Jastro Park.

At their City Council meeting Wednesday, Ward 6 Councilwoman Patty Gray said that during the unveiling of the new World War II Veterans Memorial last weekend, she noticed the park needed some fixes.

