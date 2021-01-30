Efforts to better protect Shafter residents from accidental exposure to pesticides appear to have hit an impasse after local talks broke down late last year and Kern's ag commissioner this month rejected a senior state official's attempt at intervention.
Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser said in a Jan. 12 letter to the state Department of Pesticide Regulation he would not comply with agency Director Val Dolcini's request to turn over, starting Jan. 8, farmers' advance notices of when and where they plan to apply three pesticides deemed particularly hazardous.
With no new proposals on the table, what was supposed to be a grassroots collaboration for improving local air quality has become mired in competing accusations activists are bargaining in bad faith and farmers are hiding valuable information that should be made public.
The conflict increasingly resembles a battlefield as industry groups line up on Fankhauser's side and environmental justice groups back Dolcini, who on Friday voiced hopes local negotiations will yield a workable compromise.
"The conversation is still going and that's what I'll continue to work on," Dolcini said. He added the dispute is one of the toughest challenges he has encountered in his government career.
Kern has become a national leader in pesticide notifications after high-profile accidents in which farmworkers unaware of nearby growers' spraying plans were doused with toxic chemicals. Such exposures can lead to acute and chronic health effects.
WIDER AUDIENCE
But the county's vaunted notification system only shares advance notice of pesticide application among growers, not with the public in general. It allows farmers to move workers away while neighbors treat crops with hazardous chemicals.
Arvin resident Byanka Santoyo said the information should be posted for all to see.
"Why is it that growers are allowed to know what other growers are spraying but residents are not?" asked Santoyo, who works as a community organizer for the Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment.
She became closely involved in the pesticide-notification talks as a member of a steering committee in Shafter working on local clean-air objectives. The group is one of 10 across the state established by Assembly Bill 617 in 2017. The only other one in the Central Valley was set up in South Central Fresno.
When Fankhauser last year presented two pesticide notification proposals to the Shafter committee, both were dismissed as inadequate, Santoyo said, because they would have only given "bare minimum" warnings to nearby residents using "door-hanger" notifications. She said those don't provide enough information to warn residents away from fields being treated with hazardous materials.
But Fankhauser said advance notification does not improve air quality or necessarily reduce health risks because several days can pass between a farmer's filing of a notice to spray and the pesticide's eventual application.
SENSITIVE INFORMATION
He emphasized that potential misuse of the information is the main problem with posting local farmers' pesticide notices of intent on a state website, as Dolcini proposed to do in a letter to him Dec. 17.
Anti-pesticide activists could try to prevent sprayings by staking out locations scheduled for treatment, he said, or they could use the information to oppose farmers' application permits, potentially slowing a process that may need to be done quickly because of changing conditions in the field.
Besides, Fankhauser said, all a grower would have to do to undermine the system proposed by Dolcini is file broad and repeated notices of intent to spray. That already happens sometimes now, he said, and it increases growers' flexibility even as it renders such notifications almost useless.
In his letter to Dolcini, Fankhauser questioned the motives of some Shafter steering committee members, saying they had supported posting notices of intent to spray that had already been turned down by the county. Such information couldn't possibly help local residents avoid exposure, he said, but it could play into the hands of activists elsewhere.
GOOD FAITH?
He also said former state Sen. Dean Florez had stepped in hoping to mediate a resolution of the conflict but that the former legislator, now a member of the California Air Resources Board, canceled after a single meeting "when it became clear that some stakeholders in the process weren't negotiating in good faith."
Florez said by email Friday he was busy and unavailable to comment on the situation.
As for what's next, Fankhauser said he expects the state will do one of four things: sue him, work with him on a local compromise, roll out an administrative approach affecting the entire state or address pesticide notifications through legislation in Sacramento.
Fankhauser asserted a statewide effort would be best, even though it would be more challenging and time-consuming. He said he's waiting to hear new proposals for resolving the impasse but that he's not going to turn over farmers' notices of intent to spray unless forced.
"I'm just waiting to see what the next shoe to drop is," he said.
He has discussed the situation with his bosses at the county Board of Supervisors, Fankhauser said, and his letter this month to Dolcini was cleared by the office of the County Counsel. While the board's backing has been vague, he said, "I get the sense that I'm supported … in my position."
CALL FOR REFORM
In a letter sent to the DPR Friday, Californians for Pesticide Reform, a coalition of nearly two dozen labor, environmental justice and other groups, outlined strong support for Dolcini's idea of setting up a pesticide-notifications pilot project in Shafter.
The letter praised Dolcini's proposal as offering effective, advance notice online and by text alert whenever any of three fumigants known or believed to cause cancer — 1,3-dichloropropene, chloropicrin and methyl isothiocyanate — are applied within a seven-mile radius around Shafter.
It said the groups were "baffled and appalled" with Fankhauser's refusal to cooperate with Dolcini and that, "in terms of the cost/benefit ratio, the cost is slight and the benefit incalculable."
About two weeks earlier, Dolcini received a contrary letter by an industry group representing farms, pesticide applicators and other ag interests.
That letter urged the DPR to reconsider its request that Kern participate in Dolcini's pilot. It alleged the agency had no legal authority or good reason to make Fankhauser share farmers' notices of intent to spray.
A separate letter to Dolcini, sent Jan. 12 by an association representing California's county ag commissioners, who have long shared pesticide regulatory authority with the state, said the DPR's authority to impose a pilot project in Shafter was "tenuous at best." It said a wiser approach was to pursue his aims through a legislative or regulatory process.
NOTHING TO HIDE
A policy advocate at the California Farm Bureau, Taylor Roschen, noted that local growers have offered to host community workshops explaining why farmers use pesticides and what restrictions apply, but members of the steering committee were against it.
She said local growers have nothing to hide.
"We feel like these products are safe," Roschen said. "We use them according to the law."